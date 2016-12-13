Joseph Tyler Johnson of Westville, Fla. passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 from injuries received in an automobile accident. He was 19.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home in Geneva with the Rev. Rodd Jones officiating. Burial followed in the Leonia Baptist Church Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing.

Joseph was born in Orlando, Fla. on May 29, 1997 to Rollie O’Brian Barber, III and Jenifer Johnson. Joseph loved to fish, ride dirt bikes and four wheelers. He also loved music and going to concerts. At the time of his death, he was in college studying how to become a diesel mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather and his hero, Nathan Johnson and paternal grandfather, Rollie Barber, II.

He is survived by his parents, Jenifer Johnson and Rollie “B” Barber, III .; one sister, Melanie Johnson Barber; maternal grandmother, Janet Johnson, all of Westville, Fla.; paternal grandmother, Debbie McCumbers of Lyons, Ga.; four aunts: Katie Johnson of Westville; Judy Witte of Pensacola, Fla.; Jacque Pachico of Deltona, Fla.; Joann Witte of Pensacola; three uncles: Nathan Johnson of Westville; Jody Johnson of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.; Brandon Butler of Westville; several cousins and many friends.