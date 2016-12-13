Sitel closing local call center
Sitel will close the local call center by April 1, 2017.
That was the word Tuesday from Shirley Loebsack, a spokesperson from Sitel’s corporate offices in Nashville.
She blamed the closure on the company’s inability to attract new associates and clients.
“The Sitel Andalusia facility currently has numerous empty seats,” she said. “This smaller market has been difficult to attract new clients and to continue to attract new associates. Sitel has therefore made a business decision to close the site.”
She said the management team at Sitel began informing the associates that the site is currently expected to deliver its last call for all clients no later than April 1, but this is subject to change.
“This is anticipated as the last day of work for some associates, but again this subject to change,” she said. “Sitel will provide an official WARN letter to each associate and to the State of Alabama as required by law. Additional details will be provided at that time and in that letter. This is expected to take place in January 2017.”
She said current associates may apply for positions elsewhere in the company, including Work@Home opportunities.
“Sitel leadership also intends to partner with local resources and other area employers to identify potential employment opportunities for impacted associates,” she said. “This has been a very difficult decision with the 15 years of service that has been provided to this community by our Sitel associates. While events such as this are never easy, Sitel Andalusia leadership is working to provide as much open and proactive communication as possible to ensure the most efficient transition for clients, associates and the community.”
17 Comments
If they knew how things were done at that site, they would know why there are so many empty seats! It was by far the worst job I ever had and the worst company I ever worked for!
Yep. Worst ever. That’s why we called it Si- hell.
I heard from several friends that worked there that it was awful.
Yes, horrible place to work, and barely paid over minimum wage. That’s why there are many numerous seats that are empty! Cheated me out of a lot of overtime. Toodles Si-hell!!
As hellish as it is, it’s employment for lots of people. I really do hate this for those people working there who were actually worth a crap, all, hmm, maybe 10 of them. As for the rest of them…..
My niece was pregnant while she was working there and was told she could not go to the bathroom when she needed to go, so she walked out!
Treated employees horribly
They will tell u u got da job and then will call you with some other lame excuse as to why you are not qualified close them down they don’t deserve to be open ….close them all the way dowm the mayor should of been closed them down
Like any business, it is imperfect and some people have been treated unfairly. There are far more who whined about being treated unfairly who weren’t worth a spit, didn’t really care to show up for work more than half the time, give more than 50% of their effort to do their job etc. ( I could go on for days but I won’t. )
I have a news flash for everyone out there who isn’t aware, if you are unskilled it will be hard to make much more than minimum wage. Even when wages at Sitel rose to above average around here, they still can’t keep people in the building.
I started at just over minimum wage and in not much more than a year was making far above average salary in this area as a member of management. I have heard enough whining from sorry individuals to last a dozen lifetimes. There are MANY fantastic people who work at Sitel. There is simply not enough of those type of people in this area to keep the doors open. Unfortunately, there are more than enough doofuses that have no clue what a work ethic is, or how good having Sitel here is for the people who want to work, or how good the company is for the local economy to fill a few football stadiums.
I don’t understand, if they needed that much help, they should’ve canceled that “Non-rehire” list and actually let some of those people come back. I bet they have more non-rehires then employees.
Dang. I worked there 2yrs and 5months and made some good friends. But the pay was awful.
Yet Sitel just purchased the old First Data facility in Corpus Christi. Go figure.
I worked for them way back when they were Service Zone. Stayed with then through the change to Clientlogic. I started in July of 2003 and left in October 2004. It wasn’t the worst place I ever worked, but it was the 2nd worst place I ever worked. When I left, I never looked back. I know several people that went to work there a couple of different times, and every time they left b/c of the treatment of employees.
I have worked for Sitel for 10 years. Yes it is not a perfect place to work but tell me where you can get a perfect job. The point is that it is a job if you want to work. I am devastated that Sitel is closing.
I worked for Sitel from home and loved it. Unfortunately I had to stop working to take care of a sick family member. The only bad thing I can say is the training needs to be longer.
I just starting working for Sitel in September 2016. While I will say at first I was intimidated by the job itself I will say that I learned it well and meet some of the best people. This is my family now and I love my job and hate to see it closing. I think with better incentives and the occurrence issue that this place as far as management rules could have improved and people would have stayed longer. If you were sick it didn’t matter. You would get a occurrence. U were only allowed 8 the lifetime of your employment. At your 8th you were fired. Sales were pushed on angry customers who really wanted to just get their issues resolved. Sales quotas had to be met or you were fired. As far as clients, again the management could have improved on that as well. I think it all boils down to management causing sitel to close. For all you whining about how horrible the place was to work need to get a life. The company, the job and the pay were good for this area. I for one will miss it.
Wow… Sad, the company tried to come in and provide some sort of industry to a dead area. Sitel was paying quite a bit over min wage for unskilled work in an office setting and people still would not show up or put forth effort.
I feel sorry for the handful of people who where actually decent employees, but the majority of people there didnt care. Hope they have fun in the welfare line…. well they probably got welfare anyway because most of them have 5+ fatherless kids.