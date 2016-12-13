Sitel closing local call center

Sitel will close the local call center by April 1, 2017.

That was the word Tuesday from Shirley Loebsack, a spokesperson from Sitel’s corporate offices in Nashville.

She blamed the closure on the company’s inability to attract new associates and clients.

“The Sitel Andalusia facility currently has numerous empty seats,” she said. “This smaller market has been difficult to attract new clients and to continue to attract new associates. Sitel has therefore made a business decision to close the site.”

She said the management team at Sitel began informing the associates that the site is currently expected to deliver its last call for all clients no later than April 1, but this is subject to change.

“This is anticipated as the last day of work for some associates, but again this subject to change,” she said. “Sitel will provide an official WARN letter to each associate and to the State of Alabama as required by law. Additional details will be provided at that time and in that letter. This is expected to take place in January 2017.”

She said current associates may apply for positions elsewhere in the company, including Work@Home opportunities.

“Sitel leadership also intends to partner with local resources and other area employers to identify potential employment opportunities for impacted associates,” she said. “This has been a very difficult decision with the 15 years of service that has been provided to this community by our Sitel associates. While events such as this are never easy, Sitel Andalusia leadership is working to provide as much open and proactive communication as possible to ensure the most efficient transition for clients, associates and the community.”