Danny R. Tiner, formerly of Geneva, passed away on Dec. 13, 2016 in Alexander City, Ala., at age 70.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, at Liberty Chapel Church, Samson, at 10:30 a.m. Family and friend visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the memorial service and fellowship.

Danny was born in Fort Myers, Fla. on Jan. 27, 1946. Danny graduated from Rutherford High School in Panama City in 1964. Shortly afterward, he enlisted in the U. S. Army and served for two years. He married Dolores in 1967 and they lived in Panama City until 1973 when they moved to Geneva. He was the foreman of the International Paper Company woodyard until it closed. He then worked for Fleming Foods and later became a water treatment plant operator at Ft. Rucker, until he had a stroke in 2004. He and Dolores moved to Roanoke, Ala. in 2008 and he became a resident of the Bill Nichols VA Home in 2013. Danny is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Dolores; three sons, Samuel (Noelle), Jonathan, and Jesse (Katie); grandchildren Kayley (Greg), Ian, Hannah, Emmah, and Isabellah. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Jack and Lou Tiner, as well as his brother, Johnny.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Liberty Chapel Cemetary Fund, c/o Gary Thames, 7003 Goat Hill Road, Samson, AL 36477 or to Warrior Outreach Ranch, 6350 Georgia Highway 219, Fortson, GA 31808. Condolences may be sent to the Tiner Family at 343 County Road 672, Roanoke, AL 36274.