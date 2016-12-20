Mr. Glenn Forrest Owens of Hartford passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 at his home. He was 70 years old.

Glenn was born March 6, 1946 in Geneva County to the late Essie Mae Stewart and Ruben J. Owens. He moved to Central Florida at the age of three, where he grew up and began his trade as an automobile upholster. Glenn moved back to Geneva County in October 2004.

Survivors include his longtime companion of 22 years, Stella Banta; one son, Glenn Owens Jr. and one daughter, Amber Owens, both of Central Florida; and one brother, Wallace Owens of Washington State.

The family request that you honor Glenn’s memory with your kind thoughts and prayers for his family. There will be no services held at this time.

