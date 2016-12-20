Michael Wayne Hughes of Geneva passed away Saturday Dec. 10, 2016. He was 58 years old.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Dec. 13, from Evans Funeral Home with William Tucker Aplin officiating. Interment followed in Greenwood Cemetery.

Mike was born Nov. 7, 1958 in Florala to Jesse Donald Hughes and Annette Watson Hughes. He graduated from Florala High School in 1976 and started working for the Florala Telephone Company. He later worked for Fleming Food Company as a mechanical supervisor and at the time of his death he was employed as a aircraft mechanic at Ft Rucker.

Mike had a love for life and for getting things done. In his spare time he was often found working on projects for family and friends. He enjoyed Alabama Football and was an avid fisherman. Mike spent countless hours in the lakes and ponds of northwest Florida and south Alabama catching large mouth bass.

His biggest legacy, however was the immeasurable mark he left on daughters and grandchildren. Known to them as Daddy and Paw Paw, he will forever hold a dear and precious place in each of their hearts. Mike’s faith in his Lord and savior Jesus Christ sustained him as he bravely fought many health issues. He fought the good fight. He finished the race. He kept the faith.

He was preceded in death by father, Jesse Donald Hughes.

Mike is survived by daughters, Brandi Hughes Kelley and husband Terry of Enterprise and Patrica Hughes Holland of Geneva; mother, Annette Watson Hughes of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.; grandchildren: Brandon, Ray, Jaelyn, Nolyn, Reese and Finley; sister, Donna Sue Dukes of Florala; nephew, Michael Fate Dukes; and niece, Suanne Ellisor.

