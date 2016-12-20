Willie “Ganny Pearl” Hudson

Willie “Granny Pearl” Hudson of Samson passed away at Flowers Hospital on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. She was 81. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the chapel of Pittman Funeral Home in Samson with Rev. Steve Dubose officiating. Burial will follow at Marvin Chapel Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Pittman Funeral Home of Samson directing. Mrs. Hudson was born in Coffee Springs on Sept. 30, 1935, to the late Lattis and Mildred Melton Creech. She graduated from Coffee Springs School. Prior to their retirement, Mrs. Hudson worked alongside her husband for many years. She was preceded in death by six siblings, Irene, Lilly Mae, J.C., Janette, Juanita and Hazel.She is survived by her husband of 64 years, James W. Hudson; two daughters: Dean Wise (Billy) and Jackie Hudson, all of Samson; three sons: Earl Hudson of Chancellor; Rickey Hudson (Jennifer); Ray Hudson (Judy), both of Samson; 16 grandchildren: Jimmy Wise; Janie Creech; Christy Lee; Cindy Edmondson; Victoria Smith; Jessica Foreman; Michelle Greene; Courtney Gibson; Amanda Smith; Josh Hudson; Brannon Hudson; Kaleb Wimberly; Jacob Wimberly; Joe Jennings; Tracy Weeks; and Jessica Jennings; 27 great-grandchildren: Dyllan, Rachel, James, A.J., Noah, Lucas, Laura, Henley, Elise, Tunkin, Carley, Ashleigh, McKenna, Chaney, Tillman, Warren, John David, Eli, Charlee, Selah, Lexie, Jayden, Nevada, Rowdy, Jordan, Jolene and David; six siblings: Howard Creech, James Earl Creech, Daniel Creech, Alice Creech, Wayne Creech and Sharlene Simmons; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-great grandchildren.