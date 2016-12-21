On Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, Mrs. Doris Wynene Dyess, age 82 of Opp, was peacefully touched by the embracing arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Wynene’s life was busy as the organist and adult Sunday School teacher at Country Cathedral Church. She was also co-owner, along with her husband, of Dyess Music Center in Opp. Her many talents included: cooking, songwriting, singing, piano playing and teaching. Ministry was her life as she traveled and sang with the “Singing Dyess Family”.

Wynene is survived by her precious husband, Rev. Charles H. Dyess; son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Lance K. Dyess and the “Honorable” Gloria P. Dyess; son, Kerry Dyess; daughters, Kathy Dyess Dowling and LaFrieda Dyess Bradshaw; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Watson-Jackson and Luther; sister, Sara Jacobsen Jones; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, “Architect” Jim Dowling.

Wyatt Funeral Home conducted a private burial for Wynene.

The Dyess Family will be conducting a memorial service for Wynene at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at Country Cathedral Church in Opp, with the Rev. Flint Harrelson and the Rev. Michael Bush officiating. The family will have a reception for friends following the service at the church. Flowers will be accepted or memorials can be made to Country Cathedral Benevolence Fund.

Those unable to attend may sign the guestbook online at www.wyattfuneralhome.com.