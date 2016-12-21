Mr. Jerry Allen Mack, 71, of Kinston, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, at his residence.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8, from Ino Baptist Church with Robert Hamilton and Wayne Russell officiating.

Interment followed at Brooklyn Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Lee Mack, of Kinston; son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Glenda Mack, of Kinston; daughters and son-in-law, Melissa and Roger Harrison, of Opp, and Cheryl Weeks, of Andalusia; grandchildren, Kimberly Mack, Deven Lyle Mack, Allen Kyle Mack, Daniel Thomas Maledy, and Magan Ann Weeks; 4 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, John William and Maddie Mack and Eddie Waye and Carol Mack; sister and brother-in-law, Martha Ellen and Jerry Baxley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Glenn and Lou Ellen Mack; wife and mother of his children, Martha Ann Mack; and brother, Glenn Franklin Mack.

Pallbearers included: Chris Fore, Terry Godwin, Jack Day, Stan Spivey, David Short, Dennis Hawthorne, John Eiland, and Mark Parker.

