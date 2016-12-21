Mrs. Nadine Jacobs King, age 89, of Opp, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan.

A funeral service for Mrs. Nadine King was conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 at Westview Baptist Church in Opp, with Bro. Gary Miller and Bro. Larry Jackson officiating. Interment followed at New Ebenezer Baptist Cemetery in the Curtis Community.

Serving as pallbearers were Terry King, Timothy King, Bryan Gay, Christopher Gay, Barry Jacobs and Jacob King.

Mrs. King is survived by her sons, James Richard (Debbie) King, Foy Ray (Glenna) King and the Rex Lamar King; daughter, Vivian King Hamilton; brothers, Grover Jacobs and Roland Jacobs; sisters, Fannie Lou Cowen and Mary Esther Morgan; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Foy Blue King; brothers, Cloye Jacobs, Billy “Big Deal” Jacobs, Thorsby Jacobs and Aubrey Jacobs; sisters, Annie Maude Brown, Lorene Hardy and Mattie Pearl Meacham.