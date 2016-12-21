Ms. Sondra Clark Phillips, 61, of Opp passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 in Mizell Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with private burial following in Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Mizell Memorial Hospital Foundation Fund.

Ms. Phillips is survived by her parents, Dolin and Naoma Clark; daughter, Paula Hutchinson; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Jud Rhodes; brother and sister-in-law, Bryan and Shannon Clark; and great-nieces, Sarah Kate Rhodes and Lily Kathryn Clark.