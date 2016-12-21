Mrs. Wilda Lee Johns Page, age 101, of Opp, AL died Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at a local nursing facility.

Mrs. Page was born November 2, 1915 in Haleyville, AL. She has resided in Opp most of her life where she served her whole career as a teacher at Opp High School . She was also a lifetime member of the Opp Church of Christ.

A funeral service for Mrs. Page was conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 at Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, in Opp, with Bro. Trey Poole officiating and Wyatt Funeral Home directing.

Interment followed at Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens, in Opp.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Opp Church of Christ “Food for Friends” P.O. Box 146 Opp, AL 36467 or to a charity of your choice.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Walter Douglas Jr. (Martha) Page, George Clay (Elizabeth) Page, Lee Johns (Sandra) Page, and Oscar Patrick (Anita) Page; sister, Mary Green Drake; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Douglas Page Sr. and daughter, Mary Sue Page.

