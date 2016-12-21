Funeral service for Yvona “Vonnie” Lee Davis, 68, of Yantis, Texas, was held Dec. 10, 2016 at Lowe Funeral Home in Quitman, Texas. Burial was at Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens in Opp.

Vonnie was born Dec. 6, 1947 in Ennis, Texas to Raymond Thomas and Opel Rogers.

William Davis (Bill) and Vonnie met in White Settlement, Texas in 1967. Vonnie was the young beautiful country girl that lived next door, and she had one son. They began dating, and Bill asked Vonnie to move in with him. They fell in love, and married Jan. 23, 1969. Then they proceeded to have four more children. Bill was in the Vietnam War, and when Bill went to Germany, Vonnie followed him. She stayed in Germany with Bill for one and a half years, and Bill still had another eight months before coming back stateside. In January 2010 she and Bill moved to Yantis from Fayetteville, Ark. She was retired and enjoyed fishing.

Vonnie passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 3, 2016, just three days before she would have celebrated her 69th birthday.

She is preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Bill Davis of Yantis; three sons, Ricky Box and wife Betty of Houston, Willy Davis and wife Johnnie of New Caney, and Michael Davis and wife Renee of Mississippi; two daughters, Cindy Franklin of Houston, and Samantha Curtis and husband Tony of Alba; brother, Wallace Lee Thomas of Illinois; sister, JoAnn Weeks of Wills Point; fourteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

Serving as pallbearers were Ricky Box, Willy Davis, Michael Davis, Colton Bates, Kort Gibbs, and Tyler Buchanan.