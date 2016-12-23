14-year-old to be charged in fatal shooting

A 14-year old juvenile is in the juvenile diversion center in Dothan after he allegedly shot and killed a 12-year-old boy Thursday night.

Sheriff Tony Helms said the boys were alone at 3507 County Road 41 while their caregivers were at a church play.

The 14-year-old took a 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun from a closet and the shotgun discharged, killing Jade Alton Jones of Florala instantly, Helms said.

The alleged shooter was sent to the diversion center Thursday and petition will be signed Tuesday charging him with manslaughter, Helms said.

The victim’s body was sent to the Department of Forensics in Montgomery for autopsy.