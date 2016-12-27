Mr. Douglas A. Messer of Geneva passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. He was 55. Graveside services were held on Thursday, Dec. 22, at Travelers Rest Cemetery with Pittman Funeral Home of Geneva directing. Mr. Messer was born in Geneva on Aug. 14, 1961 to Albert Messer, Jr. and Joanne Johnson Messer. He graduated from Geneva High School in the Class of 1979. He worked in the medical field as an x-ray technician for many years. In his pastime Mr. Messer was an avid Nascar fan. He enjoyed gardening and dearly loved his pets. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James E. “Red” and Demaris Johnson, and his paternal grandparents, Albert, Sr. and Sally Messer. He is survived by his mother, Joanne Messer of Geneva; father, Albert Messer, Jr., and wife, Mary Catherine of Bonifay, Fla.; and his sister, Debra Messer of Pensacola, Fla.