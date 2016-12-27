Mary Sue Baker Haywood of Geneva went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. She was 85.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, Dec. 22, at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Geneva with Minster Douglas Williams officiating and Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Covenant Hospice, 4215 Kelson Ave #E., Marianna, FL 32446.

Mrs. Haywood was born in Geneva County on Dec. 1, 1931 to the late Lewis Jackson and Lela Mae Hallford Baker. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mrs. Haywood attended the Geneva Citizens Center. She enjoyed dancing and loved to travel. Mary retired from Philips Van Heusen after 33 years of dedicated service.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Sterling Haywood; four sisters, Hazel Dooling, Jeanette Ealum, Loraine Jeffers, and Johnnie Lee Daughtry; and a special friend, Junior Smith.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Hilda and Robert Earl Owens of Geneva; three grandchildren: Malisa Yates (Richard) of Westville, Fla.; Michelle Harris (Shawn) of Geneva; Jimmy King of Bonifay, Fla.; seven great-grandchildren: Tyla Yates (Kevin Mayo); Ryan Yates (Shelby); Sha-lea Nelson (David); Tiffany Turner (Robert); Mahalie Harris; Brayden Yates; Logan Yates; five great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Jo Ann Dasinger (Robert) of Taylor, AL; and several special nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Covenant Hospice of Marianna nurses and staff, Adrianna Lawson, Kim, Wendy, Lana, and Toby. Also a special thanks to her caregiver, Joyce White for her love and dedicated care.