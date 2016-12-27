Roy Lamar Holley, 97, was welcomed into Heaven from this world on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.

He was a man who devoted his life to his family, friends, faith in God, and in service to his country. He was born in Samson on June 1, 1919 to Hosea Vervee Holley and Alma Pearl Phillips Holley. He graduated from the University of Texas and George Washington University.

Roy retired from the US Air Force after 30 years of military service. He was a member of “The Greatest Generation” and one of the few remaining WWII veterans. He went to work for the State of N.C. in 1967 and then N.C. State University. Roy was extremely service oriented.

He was involved in St. Mark’s United Methodist Church over the years in many positions, including Sunday school teacher, usher, board member, and more. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club, having served as President of the Golden K.

Roy is survived by his wife of 70 years, Odelle Jordan Holley; children, Marcus Holley and wife, Oppie; Rebecca Holley Townsend and husband, Vincent; and Robin Holley; grandchildren: Siegfried and Owen Holley; Katelyn Armfield and husband, Will; and Tim and Kyle Townsend.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Annie Merle Gentry and brother, Charles Holley.

Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 23, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, Raleigh, N.C. Burial with military honors were held at Raleigh Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent through:

brownwynne.com