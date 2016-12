Mrs. Brunice Patterson Carnley, 85, of Opp passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 in a Dothan hospital.

Mrs. Carnley is survived by her husband, Virgil Carnley; daughter, Cindy Patterson Colquett; sons and daughters-in-law, George Chuck (Carrie) Patterson and Judson B. (Renee) Patterson; step-children, Kent (Carol) Carnley and David (Kathy) Carnley; sisters & brothers-in-law, Barbara (Steve) Sexton and Patsy (Bob) Davis; grandchildren, Jon Wesley (Leighann) Colquett, Kyle (Toyia) Colquett, Ingrid Patterson (Adam) Pickron, George (Cortney) Patterson, Neal (Anna) Patterson, Charlotte Patterson, David (Meghan) Carnley, Matthew Carnley, Joshua Carnley, Jason (Ashlea) Carnley, Christine Carnley (Jim) Porter, Emily Carnley (Garied) Conner, Anna Carnley and Elizabeth Carnley (Russell) Fast; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, George L. Patterson; and parents, Hollis Bonner and Eva Knight Bonner.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 in Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers were Jon Wesley Colquett, Neal Patterson, George Patterson, Brooks Sexton, Rob Ammons and Joshua Carnley.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Opp, First United Methodist Church in Opp, Ino Baptist Church in Kinston or Cloverdale Methodist Church in Dothan.