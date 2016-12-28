Opp Municipal Court changing dates and times

According to a press release posted inside Opp Municipal Court, new court days and hours will begin at the start of the new year.

The press release reads: “Court will be held on the first and second Mondays of each month unless a holiday is observed on the Monday. If so, the court would be on the Tuesday following the observed holiday.”

The following were given as court times:

1st Monday: 9 a.m. – Payment docket (Show Cause)

1st Monday: 1 p.m. – Trials

2nd Monday: 9 a.m. – Trials

2nd Monday: 1 p.m. – Arraignment

All changes are made under the order of Opp Municipal Court Judge, Bart M. Boothe.

According to the cityofopp.com, Opp Municipal Court “exercises jurisdiction over all prosecutions of misdemeanor cases for violations of traffic and non-traffic offenses, municipal ordinance violations, and state misdemeanors…”

Those who have been issued citations that do not require a court date can “appear in person at Opp Municipal Court office, enter a please of guilty, and make a payment in the form of cash, cashier’s check, or debit/credit card (fee will apply).”

Payment can also be mailed, or tickets can be paid online at opptickets.com. They can also be paid over the phone at 1-800-701-8560.

Opp Municipal Court is located at on 106 N. Main St., and office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.