Opportunity EMS closing its doors

A local EMS will shut down at the start of the new year.

After 18 years in operation, Opportunity EMS, Inc. will no longer be in business, according to owner Haywood Nawlin.

Nawlin said “no runs will be made after midnight Saturday (Dec. 31).” He said there was not enough to keep up with the cost of running the operation, and Opportunity EMS stopped receiving 911 calls.

“911 stopped paging us out,” he said. “And that’s what killed me. I’m gonna give it up. I’m just too stressed out and can’t stay open.”

Last year., Covington County E-911 awarded exclusive contracts to Pridemark EMS, in Opp, and Advanced EMS, in Andalusia.

Pridemark EMS was slated to handle all emergency calls from the Opp and Florala locations, while Advanced EMS would handle a large area of Andalusia and surrounding communities.

The Opportunity EMS closure applies to all locations, including Florala.

Nawlin said he would remain in Opp and focus on operating other businesses.

“We’ve still got the wrecker business and the garage,” he said. “So it’s not like we’re going anywhere.”