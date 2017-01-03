Agnes Brooks Ritter of Montgomery passed away on Dec. 27, 2016. She was 83 years old.

Agnes was born on July 14, 1933 in Florala to the late Grady and Leona Brooks.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 58 years, Lewis W. Ritter; her son, Rod Ritter (Sarita); two grandchildren, Chase and Chanley Ritter; siblings: Annette Thomason (Jim) and Bob Brooks, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Agnes was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Montgomery and will be dearly missed by her friends and family.

Celebration of Life Services were held on Dec. 30 at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home with pastors Teman Knight and Perry Neal officiating. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Agnes to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital (800-822-6344) or Hospice of Montgomery.

Please visit www.AlabamaHeritageFH.com to share your online condolences.