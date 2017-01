Geneva County Road Closures

GENEVA COUNTY ROAD CLOSURE LIST

UPDATED: 01/03/2017 7:30

WHITEOAK RD (AT THE BRIDGE)

MITCHELL RD (AT E COUNTY ROAD 16)

S COUNTY ROAD 61 AND COUNTY ROAD 6 (INTERSECTION)

E COUNTY ROAD 4 (EASTBOUND LANE BETWEEN COUNTY ROAD 67 AND S STATE HIGHWAY 167)

SETTLEMENT RD (AT THE WOODEN BRIDGE)

TIM HELMS RD (ROAD WASHED OUT)

THORNE RD (COUNTY R0AD 105 – RESIDENT AT 256)

COTTON BOX RD (DAVIS MILL RD – C ROWE RD)

CHIPLEY RD (FROM BERTHA RD TO CR55)

UPTON RD (FROM VINSON RD TO CR9)

REHOBETH RD (FROM HIGHLAND RD TO CR93)