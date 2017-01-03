Jeffrey McReynolds, 51, passed away on Dec. 1, 2016 at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva.

He was born in Geneva and was the son of Tim and Evelyn Barefield McReynolds on Jan. 5, 1965.

Funeral services were held Dec. 10 at New Life African Methodist Episcopal Church with Rev. Celeste Adams officiating. Interment followed in Spring Hill Cemetery

Jeff committed his life to Christ at an early age. He was a member of New Life African Methodist Episcopal Church. He will be remembered for his beautiful smile and his loving and kindness toward everyone he came in contact with.

He was a 1983 graduate of Geneva High School.Jeff was employed at Pilgrim’s Pride and worked as a truck driver. He loved Alabama Football and was an avid Roll Tide Fan. Roll Tide Roll!!

He was preceded in death by a sister, Timalene Frazier.

Those who will miss and cherish his memories most are: his daughters: Carlovita Lett and Evelyn McReynolds; his parents: Tim and Evelyn McReynolds; a brother: Gregory (Cynthia) McReynolds; a sister: Janet Pray; six nephews: Timothy McReynolds; Ryan Pray; Aderan McReynolds; Corday Frazier; Xavier Frazier; Donwone Frazier; a niece: Cierra McReynolds; six aunts: Shirley Barefield; Teresa Barefield; Thinner Yates, all of Geneva; Anne Moore and Virginia Lowe of Atlanta, Ga.; Juanita Berry of Columbus, Ga.; a special cousin, Ruth Ann Flowers, Geneva; a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.