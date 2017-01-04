Mrs. Delley “Jane” Yancey Carnley, 91, of Opp passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 in Mizell Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Carnley is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Don (Roselyn) Carnley, Jimmy (Evelyn) Carnley and Max (Karen) Carnley; daughter and son-in-law, Patsy (Charles) Hartzog; sister, Billie Bailey, Doris Jones and Mary Tomberlin; and 12 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Alfred C. “Kite” Carnley; son-in-law, Wayne Chance; and parents, Anna Kilcrease and Richard H. Yancey.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. James Preachers and Bro. Garry Winstead officiating. Taylor Weeks provided special music.. Burial followed in Rhoades Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Those unable to attend the services can sign the guestbook at www.wyattfuneralhome.com.