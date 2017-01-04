Mr. Donnie J. Musgrove, 75, of Opp passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Musgrove is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane Terry Musgrove; daughter and son-in-law, Pamela (Bobby) Hudson; son and daughter-in-law, Gary (Lisa) Musgrove; brothers, Doyle Musgrove, David Musgrove, Dennis Musgrove and Walter Musgrove; sister, Merle Seales; grandchildren, Kristin Morrow and Jason, Kandace Barbaree and Andy, Jamie Musgrove and Paige and Megan Walker and Michael; great-grandchildren, Chyenne Ealum, Dylan Williams, Daniel Williams, Kaylee Williams, Amanda Morrow, Skylar Walker, Landen Turner and Scarlet Walker; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dessie Ree Jackson and Jeff Musgrove; brother, Jerry Musgrove; and grandson-in-law, Robert Williams.

He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force, and served as a deacon and choir member at Blue Springs Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 from Blue Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Joey Williams and the Rev. Donald Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Wyatt Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held at the church two hours prior to the service.