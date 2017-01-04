James Monroe Anderson was born on Sept. 24, 1980 to Sonia Anderson and the late Kenneth Anderson. He was found deceased on Dec. 18, 2016.

He was a graduate of Opp High School, class of 1999. He also had 2 degrees from MacArthur College.

He is survived by two brothers, Robert (Sandi) Anderson and Daniel Anderson; nieces and nephews, Kaitlyn and Austin, of Laurel, Miss., and Kaylee and Kaitlyn, Miss, as well as Aaliyah Foster and Mateen Anderson; one sister, Audrey Anderson; aunts and uncles, Jesse and Annette McKinnon, of Columbus, Ga., Phillip and Barbara McKinnon, of Columbus, Ga., Betty Henderson and the late Harold Henderson, and Roland Anderson, of Opp; grandparents, the late Inez Adams and Homer Anderson, of Opp, and Paul and Audrey McKinnon, of Columbus, Ga.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Eden Fellowship with Reverend Rick, and Alice, Butler, of Opp, and Reverend Jesse and Rhonda (and their daughter, Jessica) Long, of Clara, Miss.

The family wishes to thank the church, friends, all family, and all the love and prayers. God bless.