Mr. William Henry “Bill” Strong, Jr., 72, of Opp, (formerly of Maryland) passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at his residence.

Bill was born on July 6, 1944 in Havre de Grace, Md., to his parents, Iva Elsie and William Henry Sr.

After finishing high school he enlisted in the Army. Bill’s service in the Army began in 1962 where after several years of service he received an honorable discharge. After his service in the Army, Bill transferred to the Army Reserve of Pennsylvania where he served three years.

He lived many different places before finally settling down in Opp. Bill enjoyed carpentry work, his friends, and attending the First United Methodist Church of Opp where he became a member in 2005.

Mr. Strong. is survived by his mother, Iva Elsie Strong; sisters, Dorothy Kirk, Peggy Villella and Shirley Stiles; and brothers, Richard Strong, David Strong and Paul Strong.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Henry Strong, Sr.

Mr. Strong’s family will be holding a memorial service at a later date in Maryland. His mother and siblings would like to thank his multitude of Opp friends who were so nice to him over the years.

