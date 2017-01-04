Mr. Wilson Merrill Sauls, 97, of Opp, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 in Mizell Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Jackson officiating and burial followed with military graveside honors in Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Sauls is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Tyson (Tonitta) Sauls; and grandson, Cole Sauls.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Correne “Tink” Sauls; and parents, Bud Sauls & Veana Adams Sauls.

Memorials may be made to the veteran’s organization of one’s choice.