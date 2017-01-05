Wintry weather approaches Covington County

While Covington County is in store for a frigid weekend, only parts of the area see threats from wintry weather. The chances of wintry weather increase late into Friday night.

According to Susan Harris, Covington County EMA director, a winter weather advisory will be issued this afternoon. Earlier this week, forecasters said there could be a possibility of snow for various parts of Alabama.

With this updated forecast, Harris said that freezing rain and sleet is most likely for Covington County and surrounding areas, but light snow remained a possibility for some portions of the area.

“Rain is forecast to transition to a mixture of light freezing rain, sleet, and potentially light snow,” she said.

The “winter weather threat” will “[start] as early as late Friday afternoon over far northwestern portions of the area (northwest of Waynesboro to Camden line)” and will “[continue] Friday evening into late Friday night north of a Wiggins to Andalusia line,” according to data provided by Harris.

Temperatures will dip well below freezing on Friday and Saturday nights, and precipitation is forecast to end early Saturday morning.

The greatest danger is road conditions.

“Light accumulation of freezing rain and sleet may cause bridges and overpasses and elevated surfaces to become slick and hazardous Friday night,” Harris said.

She said there is also the danger of black ice on roadways.

Though the system is forecast to move quickly, caution is encouraged in the face of winter weather conditions.

Take all pets inside, wrap any exposed pipes and take shelter in a warm area.