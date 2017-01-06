Geneva County braces for freezing weekend
This is the latest update on the potential for wintry precipitation for our northwestern counties early Saturday morning, along with wind chills across our area Sunday morning:
Wintry Precipitation: SE Alabama & northwest fringe of SW Georgia
- Rain could mix with or transition to sleet across these areas before precipitation ends early Saturday morning, mainly north and west of Dothan.
- Surface temperatures will be near or above freezing when precipitation falls; freezing rain appears unlikely at this time
- Little to no sleet/ice accumulation is forecast. Widespread hazardous driving conditions are not expected at this time, although some bridges and overpasses may become slick.
Wind Chills: Widespread upper teens and lower 20s early Sunday morning
- We have high confidence that our entire area will see wind chills in the upper teens or lower 20s around sunrise (approximately 6-7 AM ET or 5-6 AM CT) on Sunday morning.
- These wind chills are dangerous to individuals who will be exposed to the elements for prolonged periods of time.