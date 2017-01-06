Geneva County braces for freezing weekend

This is the latest update on the potential for wintry precipitation for our northwestern counties early Saturday morning, along with wind chills across our area Sunday morning:

Wintry Precipitation: SE Alabama & northwest fringe of SW Georgia



Rain could mix with or transition to sleet across these areas before precipitation ends early Saturday morning, mainly north and west of Dothan.

Surface temperatures will be near or above freezing when precipitation falls; freezing rain appears unlikely at this time