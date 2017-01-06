Geneva County braces for freezing weekend

| | 0

This is the latest update on the potential for wintry precipitation for our northwestern counties early Saturday morning, along with wind chills across our area Sunday morning:

Wintry Precipitation: SE Alabama & northwest fringe of SW Georgia

  • Rain could mix with or transition to sleet across these areas before precipitation ends early Saturday morning, mainly north and west of Dothan.
  • Surface temperatures will be near or above freezing when precipitation falls; freezing rain appears unlikely at this time
  • Little to no sleet/ice accumulation is forecast. Widespread hazardous driving conditions are not expected at this time, although some bridges and overpasses may become slick.

Wind Chills: Widespread upper teens and lower 20s early Sunday morning

  • We have high confidence that our entire area will see wind chills in the upper teens or lower 20s around sunrise (approximately 6-7 AM ET or 5-6 AM CT) on Sunday morning.
  • These wind chills are dangerous to individuals who will be exposed to the elements for prolonged periods of time.
Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment