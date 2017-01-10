Glen Mitchell Golden of Samson passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. He was 74. Memorial services were held on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses with Bro. Jeff Ward officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses 2430 County Rd. 41, Hartford, Al 36344 Mr. Golden was born in Buncombe Co., N.C. on June 22, 1942, to the late Lloyd Clayton and Geneva Webb Golden. He was a faithful member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation. An avid gardener, he enjoyed his little farm, especially his chickens. He was loving and devoted to his family especially those precious grandchildren he loved so dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael Andrew Golden; a brother, Larry Golden; and two sisters: Brenda Armstrong and Barbara Kirkpatrick. He is survived by his wife of 48 years: Margaret Gail Golden of Samson; two daughters: Pauline A. Ketcham (Rick) of Chittenango, N.Y.; Ashley N. Golden of Samson; grandchildren: Channing McCrummen, Porsha McCrummen, Zachary Ketcham, Tanner Ketcham; one brother: Dale Golden of Maryland; three sisters: Janet Egnew(Walter) Geneva; Shirley Webb of Slocomb; and Donna Reel of Samson; and his four legged faithful companion, Baby Doll Golden