Mr. James L. Campbell, Jr. of Geneva passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. He was 83. Funeral services were held on Thursday, Jan. 5, in the chapel of Pittman Funeral Home in Geneva with Rev. Donnie Earles officiating. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pittman Funeral Home of Geneva directing. Charitable donations may be made to Veterans/Paralyzed Veterans or March of Dimes.

Mr. Campbell was born in Tallapoosa County on Aug.10, 1933, to the late James Leon Campbell, Sr. and Lois Dean Campbell.

Prior to his retirement, Mr. Campbell worked at Fleming Foods as the warehouse supervisor. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Louise Mote Campbell; son, James Ronald “Ronnie” Campbell; granddaughter, Tori Lynn Walls; and two great-grandchildren, Caleb Miller and Noah Ozment.

He is survived by a son, Donald Wayne Campbell, Sr. (Trina); daughter, Connie Campbell; four grandchildren: Wayne Campbell (Melinda); Robby Campbell (Kimberly); Brad Campbell; Tara Jones (Doyle); 11 great-grandchildren: Austin, Jami, Cody, Emily, Brady and Rylee Campbell, Steven Miller, Dawson Ozment and Campbell Jones, Kelly Dady (Will) and Katherine Johnson; and a sister, Shirley Campbell Mank.