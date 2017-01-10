Martha G. Carter of Geneva passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Wiregrass Medical Center. She was 66.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Geneva. Burial will follow in Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Jimmy Bottoms of Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the funeral home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Carter and her parents, William Claude and Edna Inez Owens Gilmore.

Survivors include three sons: Gary (Penny) Carter of Samson; Terry Carter and Larry Carter, both of Geneva; grandchildren: Kayla Carter, Brandon Carter, Payton Carter, Zach Garcia, James Johnson, Brittany Bowdion, and Danielle Haney; great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Aiden, Addison, Ryland, Brynlee, Ryder, and Charlieanna; two sisters: Patsy (Joe) Franklin of Geneva, and Pamela (Eddie) Walker of W.Va..; one brother: Mike (Rhonda) Gilmore of Bonifay, Fla.; several nieces and nephews.