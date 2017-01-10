Two charged with drug trafficking

An Elba man and an Atlanta resident face drug trafficking charges.

According to Trooper Kevin Cook, spokesman for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Charles D. Carpenter, 32, of Elba, and Brandon V. Smith, 28, of Atlanta, were arrested Monday after agents with the ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation’s Vice Unit, the Enterprise Police Department, the Dale County Sheriff’s Office and the Elba Police Department executed a search warrant at 460 Reynolds Ave., in Elba.

The two were charged with trafficking marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (Hydrocodone and crack cocaine).

Items seized at the location include approximately 30 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated value of $30,000, U.S. currency totaling $5,100, 51 Hydrocodone pills, and approximately nine grams of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $450.

Smith and Carpenter were placed in the Coffee County Jail, where they will appear before a Coffee County judge to determine their bond amounts.

No additional information is available as these arrests are part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by the SBI and the 12th Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force.