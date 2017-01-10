Vetulia Patsy “Pat” Lee McIntosh of Westville, Fla. passed away at home on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. She was 101.

Funeral services were held, Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the chapel of Pittman Funeral Home of Geneva with Rev. Johnathan West officiating. Burial followed at Eunola Cemetery with Pittman Funeral Home of Geneva directing.

Mrs. McIntosh was born on Aug. 16, 1915, to the late Ballie and Gussie Patterson. She was a member of the 1935 Geneva High School graduating class. She enjoyed attending the homecoming festivities and riding in the parade. She loved to garden and spend time with her friends. She was a long-time member of West Pittman Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Commer Lee and then later by her second husband, Alfred McIntosh.

She is survived by her Son, James Don Lee (Kimberly); granddaughter, Ciara Kristin Lee; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends she dearly loved.