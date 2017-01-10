Mr. Wilbur O. Childs of Samson passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. He was 66.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Jan. 6, at First Baptist Church of Samson with Rev. Sam Totten officiating. Burial followed at Travelers Rest Cemetery with Pittman Funeral Home of Samson directing. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Mr. Childs was born in Samson on Aug. 30, 1950, to Henry Hubert Childs and Foy Virginia Childs.

He is survived by his parents, Henry Hubert Childs and Foy Virginia Childs of Samson; one sister: Emily C. Fitzgerald (Will) of Knoxville, Tenn.; two nieces, Amanda Coutta (Greg) of Knoxville, Tenn. and Gretchen Caudill (Danny) of Fairbanks, Alaska; one nephew, David Hochnedel (Korie) El Paso, Texas; three uncles: Herbert Childs, Hurshel McDuffie, and Howard McDuffie, all of Samson; two aunts, Cumi Whigham of Montgomery and Erika Hutto (Mickey) of Hacoda; and a special friend, Darris Lee of Atlanta, Ga.