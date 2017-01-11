“Major company” to lease SARA twin hangars

South Alabama Regional Airport (SARA) Co-director Jed Blackwell said the airport has reached an agreement with a “major company” for the lease of its twin hangar complex.

Blackwell said it could create over 30 new jobs, and the company will bring an additional 30 or 40 current employees into Covington County.

“These people will move to our local area,” Blackwell said. “[They will] rent houses, buy food.”

Over the life of the lease, Opp is expected make $734,160, while Andalusia is expected to make $1.8 million.

The company agreed to a 5-year lease, but Blackwell said “we are probably looking at 8 years minimum, this company being here.”

“This is a great thing for Covington County and for our airport,” he said. Blackwell thanked Opp Mayor Becky Bracke and Andalusia Mayor Earl Johnson, as well as County Commission Chairman Greg White and various other members of the board.

Blackwell said the identity of the company would be revealed at a press conference in the following days, and “hopefully a representative from the company will be there.”

The date of the press conference has not been announced.