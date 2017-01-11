SARA, three other companies interested in Sitel building

South Alabama Regional Airport (SARA) and three other companies are interested in acquiring the building currently housing Sitel.

According to SARA co-director Jed Blackwell, he and Covington County Economic Development Director Rick Clifton “talked about this, and we are interested in the building itself.”

Blackwell said he contacted Sitel’s corporate office in Nashville, Tenn.

“They told us to make an offer for the facility,” he said. “[But] they did not give a cost per square foot they are looking for.”

Blackwell said he was told by Sitel that three other companies were also interested in purchasing the building.

According to Blackwell, Sitel “does not want to make a decision until around April,” when the location is expected to be fully closed down.

Clifton said board members needed to “get together and see what kind of offer [they] can put together.”

The 39,000 square-foot building was constructed in 2001. It was the home of Sitel for several years, until it was announced last month that the location would close.

Clifton said over 300 people were working there, and many had expressed interest in a work-from-home program offered by Sitel. He said he had been working with local cable and telephone companies to see if those people “can get the connection they need for qualify for [those positions].”