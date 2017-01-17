Mr. John G. Chambers of Samson passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. He was 79. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the First Baptist Church of Samson with Rev. Sam Totten officiating. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to funeral services. Burial will follow at Travelers Rest Cemetery with Pittman Funeral Home of Samson directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 17, from 6 until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 8 West Main Street, Samson, AL, 36477.

Mr. Chambers was born in Winston County, on July 7, 1937, to the late John Travis Chambers and Inez Cook Chambers. He graduated from Curry High School, Class of 1955. He was the last surviving member of Curry High School’s State Basketball Championship Team. Mr. Chambers served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he was a crew chief helicopter mechanic. He retired from DynCorp at Ft. Rucker after more than 40 years of service. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church where he served as deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Chambers; and a sister, Shirley Chambers. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Nell Chambers of Samson; son, Terry Chambers of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.; daughter, Tina Hughes; two grandsons, Brent Watson (Rikki Leigh) of Headland and Garrett Watson (Krista) of Killeen, Texas.