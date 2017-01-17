Mr. Michael (Mike) Curtis Nelson, age 52, of Ramer, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Mike was born in Opp, on Oct. 16, 1964.

He spent his career with Coca-Cola of Montgomery. He was also an avid hunter and enjoyed the outdoors.

A funeral service for Mike will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at Pintlala Baptist Church in Hope Hull, with the Rev. Gary Burton officiating. The committal service will follow at 3 p.m., at Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens in Opp with Wyatt Funeral Home directing.

Visitation will be at the church beginning at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Huntingdon College baseball team, ‘’In memory of Mike Nelson. Memorial contributions can be mailed to Huntingdon College, 1500 East Fairview Ave. Montgomery, AL 36106 or contact Kyle Eller at (334) 833-4566.

Mike is survived by his wife, Reneé Pridgen Nelson; son, Michael Hunter Nelson; mother, Mae Etta Nelson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Randy (Angela) Nelson, Kenneth (Lisa) Nelson, Bruce (Tracey) Nelson; Brother-in-law, Rob (Connie) Pridgen; special friends, Michael (Anna) Baker; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis A. Nelson.

Those unable to attend the services may sign the guestbook online at www.wyattfunealhome.com