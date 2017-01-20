Kinston High School to name gym after legendary coach

Kinston High School will name its gymnasium after the legendary Coach Creigh Purnell on Jan. 31, at 7 p.m.

During his tenure, spanning from 1953-1975, he led the school to six state tournament appearances and two state championships in 1966 and 1968.

All former players, cheerleaders, co-workers, family and friends and students are invited to attend.

Following the dedication, there will be a reception in the school library to meet and greet with Coach Purnell and Mrs. Purnell for family, friends, all former players and cheerleaders and their families, co-workers and students.