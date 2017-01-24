Mrs. Brenda Hales Etheridge, a long time business owner of Etheridge Dry Cleaners/Etheridge Insurance Agency, and lifetime Geneva County resident passed away Jan. 23, 2017. She was 70.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William (Buster) and Sue Hales; two brothers, Jimmie Hales and Earl Hales; and two sisters, Margaret Glover and Virginia Avellino.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Kenneth Etheridge of Geneva; six children: Shannon Hill of Kansas City, Mo.; Craig Galloway (Nancy) of Geneva; Donna Purvis (Tim) of Alabaster; Kim Nall (Steve) of Dothan; Tammy Blahy (Rod) of Winnipeg, Canada; Stephen Etheridge (Marsha) of Slocomb; 11 grandchildren; brothers: Ronald Hales (Virginia) and Charles Hales (Carolyn) of Hartford ; sisters, Betty Sue Boswell of Phenix City; Mary Helen Hicks (Gerald) and Peggy Jo Tew (Jackie) of Dothan; Anne Elizabeth Clemons (John) of Livermore, Calif.; and many nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Carmel Assembly of God Church in Bonifay, Fla. (Bethlehem Community) with Rev. Jerry Moore, Rev. Johnathan West and Rev. Stephen Etheridge officiating. Burial will follow in the Hartford City Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday. The family will receive friends at Carmel Assembly of God Church on Friday, Jan. 27, from 6 until 8 p.m. At all other times, the family will be gathering at the home of Kenneth and Brenda’s: 385 East County Rd 4, Geneva, AL 36340. (Behind Wholesale South).