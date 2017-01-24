Havilond “Haze” Fleming, of Samson, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. He was 87.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, Jan. 22, in the chapel of Pittman Funeral Home in Samson with Rev. Danny Branch officiating. Burial followed at Lowery Church of Christ Cemetery with Pittman Funeral Home of Samson directing.

Mr. Fleming was born in the Lowery Community on July 7, 1929, to the late Daniel Bascom Fleming and Versie Annie Harrison Fleming. He was a longtime member of Reese Baptist Church. In his younger years, Mr. Fleming loved to compete in boxing matches against the locals in the community. He also loved hunting, fishing and Alabama Football. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ouida Moore.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Hazelene Landingham Fleming; son, Steve Fleming both of Samson; daughter, Ritha Fleming of Andalusia; five grandchildren: Daniel Fleming, Chrissy Schofield, Heather Evans, Adam Foley and Jason Adams; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Billy Harold Fleming of Hartford; and numerous nieces and nephews.