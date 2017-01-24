Mr. James E. Farris of Geneva passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 in a Dothan Hospital. He was 60 years old. Funeral services were held Sunday, Jan. 22, in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home in Geneva with Rev. Scott Crooms officiating. Burial followed in the Geneva City Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. James was born in Geneva on Oct. 1, 1956 to the late Ralph Junior and Evelyn Hughes Farris. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Cliff Hawthorne. He is survived by one son, Derek Farris of Bonifay, Fla.; one grandson, Ashton Farris; two sisters: Brenda S. Hawthorne of Bonifay, Fla., and Linda Ann Creech (Greg) of Geneva; niece, Kayla Creech Mathis (Zachary); nephew, Dylan Creech; great nephew, Casen Mathis.