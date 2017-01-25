Mr. James Edward “Ted” Worley, 80, of Opp passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 in the Opp Nursing Home after an extended illness.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in the Keahey Chapel in Andalusia with the Rev. Gary Miller officiating.

Wade Rendelman. Mr. Worley’s son-in-law, delivered the eulogy, and he and Roger McClain provided special music. Burial followed in Stone Lake Gardens with Keahey Funeral Home directing.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Ruby Lee Worley of Opp; Daughter and son-in-law, Sharon (Wade) Rendelman of Opp; grandchildren, Vanessa (Josh) Myers, of Babbie; Aaron (Samantha) Stewart, of Huntsville; step grandchildren, Trista Morris of Opp; Kristie Rendelman of Gardendale; Brandon Rendelman of Gardendale; Brandon Rendelman of Gardendale; great-grandchildren, Jaelyn Reese Myers of Babbie; Joshua Ryder Myers of Babbie; Joshua Ryder Myers of Babbie, Braiden Robert Myers of Babbie; Brothers, Horace Worley of Andalusia; Roy Ray (Dorothy) Worley, of Babbie.

Mr. Worley was preceded in death by his parents, William Mallie and Ruth Worley; brothers, Robert Worley, Vanus Worley, Daryl Worley, Collis Worley, Curtis Worley, L.C. Worley, Lyndle (David) Worley; sister, Betty Knox.

He worked as a small engine and lawn mower mechanic most of his working life. He loved to fish, he loved his Lord and especially to spend time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.