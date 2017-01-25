Mrs. Mary Ann Sasser Southard, 82, a resident of Brantley, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, from the Chapel of Turner Funeral Home with the Rev. Keith Morgan officiating and Turner Funeral Home of Luverne directing.

Mrs. Southard was preceded in death by her husband, John Preston Southard, Jr., and four sons, James Edward Tidwell, Billy Joe Southard, William Albert Southard and Martin Carl Southard.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Ann Southard, two daughters-in-law, Deborah Kitchens Southard and Donna Southard, eight grandchildren, Christina (Clint) Wells, Preston Southard, Brittany Southard, Kelly (Chad) Powell, Terry (Charlotte) Southard, Heather Kilcrease, Whitney Kilcrease and Taylor Kilcrease, nine great grandchildren, Weston Nobles, Jaxson Wells, Brayden Wells, Alexis Southard, Emily Southard, Eva Southard, Lucas Southard, and Tucker Powell, and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.