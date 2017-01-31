Kinston honors legendary Bulldog

Kinston High School named its gymnasium after the legendary Coach Creigh Purnell tonight.

In a special ceremony, Purnell and his family were honored for all they’ve given to Kinston.

During his tenure, spanning from 1953-1975, he led the school to six state tournament appearances and two state championships in 1966 and 1968.

Friends, former players and co-workers attended to see Purnell receive the honor.

Last April, the Coffee County Board of Education made the decision to honor Purnell.

Attendees said Purnell put Kinston on the map and embodies what it means to be a Bulldog.