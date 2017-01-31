Mary Lou Sims of Greensboro, N.C. died Monday, Jan. 24, 2017 at Fisher Park Health and Rehabilitation in Greensboro, N.C. She was 88 years old.

Mrs. Sims was born in Samson in 1928 to the late Allie and Viola Newman.

A family graveside service will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Memory Gardens in Ozark. George Brothers Funeral Service in Greensboro is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Sims is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Revs. Ben and Anne Sims of Roxboro; son: Jeff Sims of Franklin, Tenn. (formerly of Greensboro); grandson: Jake Sims (Katie) of Portland, Org. and their children: Ethan and Hayden; and granddaughter: Jessie Jaehne (Brandon) of Nashville, Tenn.