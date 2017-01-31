Quillie Blocker Howell of Hartford passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 in Hartford Health Care. She was 94.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 28, at Hartford Baptist Church with Rev. Bruce Spivey officiating. Burial followed in Hartford City Cemetery under the direction of Jimmy Bottoms of Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home.

Quillie worked for Phillips Van Heusen Company as a top stitcher for 34 years. She was a member of Hartford Baptist Church, Fidelis Sunday School Class, Francis Kelley’s Training Union Class, and the VFW Auxiliary. Quillie loved her God. She loved her family along with her Hartford Baptist Church Family. And also loved the University of Alabama Football Team.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Sloney and James Erie Enfinger; two husbands, Willie B. Blocker and S. Ernest Howell; son, Willie Edward Blocker; step-daughter, Mary Charles Chandler; four brothers, William, Lee, Buster, and Lester Enfinger.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, James and Carol Blocker of Sun City, Ariz.; step-son-in-law, Leonard Chandler of Hartford; two sisters-in-law: Betty Jean Enfinger of Hartford and Dora Mae Shefield of Midland City; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, James Edward and Tina Blocker of Leesburg, Va.; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Holly Blocker and Jim Arentz of Euless, Texas; two step-granddaughters and husbands: Susan and Don Wilson of Huntsville and Marsha and Bill Eggers of Melbourne, Fla.; two great-grandsons: Wyatt Edward Blocker and Tate Sylvester Blocker of Leesburg, Va.; two step-great-grandchildren, Katie Eggers of Ashburn, Va., and Scott and Celeste Shirley of St. Petersburg, Fla.; one great-great-granddaughter, Kala Shirley of St. Petersberg, Fla.; ten nieces and nephews.