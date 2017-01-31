Rhoda Cordelia Bell of Slocomb passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at the home of her niece and nephew, Carolyn and Gerald Register, in Hartford. She was 85.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Union Hill FWB Church with Rev. Wayne Parker officiating. Burial will follow in New Teamon Church Cemetery under the direction of Jimmy Bottoms of Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Henry and Susie Amanda Kirkland Bell; brother, Charlie Bell; and a sister, Mary Glass.

She is survived by her sister, Mable Miller; several nieces and nephews.