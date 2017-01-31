Mr. Steve Yarbrough of Geneva passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. He was 65.

Memorial services were held on Saturday, Jan. 28, in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home in Geneva with Pastor Jason Johnson officiating.

Mr. Yarbrough was born Nov. 7, 1951 at Ft. Rucker to R.E. and Mary Gunter Yarbrough. Steve was a graduate of Geneva High School Class of 1971 and took drafting at Wallace College. He was an honest, hardworking man, a great devoted father, and a loving son and brother. He worked in construction for 40+ years and was self-employed for the last 25 of those.

Mr. Yarbrough was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Tully and Mamie Gunter of Chancellor.

Survivors include one son, Justin Yarbrough; his parents R.E. and Mary Yarbrough of Geneva; sister, Sherry Brannon (Don) of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.; and brother, Rick Yarbrough (Sheila) of Greensboro, N.C.; three nephews: Derek Yarbrough (Anna) of Dothan; Adam (Amber) and Gage Brannon of Defuniak Springs, Fla.; and two nieces, Jarin and Cori Yarbrough of Greensboro, N.C.

